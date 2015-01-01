GED Exam being Phased Out, to be replaced by a Canadian Test, the Canadian Adult Education Credential

Changes are coming to the High School Equivalency exam. Shayla MacDonald, the Organization Administrator with the Antigonish County Adult Learning Association says the exam that has been used, known as the GED is coming to an end in Canada this year. It will be offered until May 3rd; to be replaced by the Canadian Adult Education Credential also known as CAEC (Cake).

MacDonald says there are several reasons behind the change, including the age of the GED exam.

MacDonald says the new exam will follow similar formatting, covering English, Math, Social Studies, and Science. She says ACALA offers a number of services from basic literacy to GED preparedness, and will continue to do so for CAEC.