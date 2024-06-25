Listen Live

Guysborough District Business Partnership and the District of Guysborough Request Proposals a Revitalization Plan for Shiretown and Waterfront areas of Guysborough

Jun 25, 2024 | Local News

The Guysborough District Business Partnership (GDBP) and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough requested proposals for the development of the revitalization plan for the shiretown and waterfront areas of Guysborough.

The RFP states the plan aims to revitalize the downtown area, present conditions for future economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and improve infrastructure.

Guysborough Waterfront (ACOA photo)

Ashley Cunningham Avery, executive director of the GDBP said last year, they heard back from consultants hired to do an assessment and review of what community was lacking and some recommendations for growth. One of the recommendations was for what became the Municipality of the District of Guysborough Shiretown Revitalization Plan, which will encompass  areas from the Guysborough memorial Hospital to the Chedabucto Shopping Centre.

Cunningham Avery said they are hoping to award the contract for the RFP in July.


