Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announces $1.2 million for Capital Projects in Three Guysborough County Municipalities

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announced the province made an investment of nearly $1.2 million to support new and existing community structures in Guysborough County. The money is coming from Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across Nova Scotia.

The projects, in three municipalities, include the construction of streets, sidewalks and sewer systems to complete the Cutler’s Brook Estates subdivision in Guysborough, creating 12 new residential and multi-unit development lots, at a cost of $997,351.

The Town of Mulgrave is getting $516,544 for shoreline protection and waterfront development work at McNair’s Cove.



The two projects in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s include modernization and automation of the water treatment system in Sherbrooke and work to reduce the amount of water entering the sewer system along Highway 7, at a cost of $262,799.

Morrow called it another step in creating healthy communities by supporting projects for residents to use throughout the year, adding it is exciting news for the riding.

Morrow made the announcement Friday morning at the Municipality of the District of Guysborough council chambers.

In Canso, Morrow announced the Municipality of the District of Guysborough received $700,000 for an addition to the Canso and Area Arena, which will allow the Fanning Fitness Centre to relocate from its current location.

The Eastern Counties Regional Library received $250,000 for its Mulgrave location, to install a new ramp and accessibility door, replace windows, upgrade the electrical system and develop a building management plan.

The Chedabucto Snowmobile Club got $90,000 to enhance 15 kilometres of the Round Lake Wilderness Trail for multi-use access, the St. Mary’s ATV Club got over $54,000 to develop a new connector route trail from Sonora to Sherbrooke, and the Hazel Hill and Area Community Association received $50,000 to replace the roof of its community centre.

The Senior Citizens Shamrock Club got just over $18,000 to make repairs to its siding, door and fence, the Guysborough County Trails Association got $12,000 to widen the McAllister suspension bridge, and the Whitehaven Community Association received over $10,000 install ductless heat pumps at the community centre.