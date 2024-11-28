Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says he’s Humbled by the Support He Received during the Election

Nov 28, 2024 | Local News

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow will return to province house following his winning the local riding earlier this week. Morrow garnered 3,119 votes, outpacing opponents George Grant and Deborah Martinello.

Guysborough-Tracadie PC MLA Greg Morrow

Speaking after the election, Morrow said he was humbled by the results, adding it is an honor to do the job and he looks forward to getting back to work. When asked about goals for the upcoming term, Morrow said it is continuing the work done for the past three years.

 

A release from the province stated Premier Tim Houston appointed a five-member team  Wednesday to support transition to the new government, while a date to swear in the new cabinet will be announced soon. Morrow served as the minister of agriculture.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year