Health and Wellness Department adds Ultrasounds Reports to YourHealthNS App

The provincial Department of Health and Wellness today announced residents can access more information about their ultrasound results through the YourHealthNS app.

A release form the province states Ultrasound reports completed from August 5 onward will be available in the app. The report includes the body part examined, the reason for the ultrasound, findings and a comparison with any previous ultrasounds.

Reports completed after August 5 will be available through the app 14 days later.

Ultrasound reports will add to the information available through the app but images will not be available.