Health and Wellness Department adds Ultrasounds Reports to YourHealthNS App

Aug 19, 2024 | Local News

The provincial Department of Health and Wellness today announced residents can access more information about their ultrasound results through the YourHealthNS app.

A release form the province states Ultrasound reports completed from August 5 onward will be available in the app. The report includes the body part examined, the reason for the ultrasound, findings and a comparison with any previous ultrasounds.

The new app YourHealthNS is a one-stop shop to book services, navigate care and find information easier and faster. (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

Reports completed after August 5 will be available through the app 14 days later.

Ultrasound reports will add to the information available through the app but images will not be available.


