Highland Curling Club and Dr. JH Gillis Regional High to host Nova Scotia Northumberland Mixed Curling Championship

The Highlander Curling Club in St. Andrews and Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School are hosting the Sport Nova Scotia Northumberland Mixed Curling Championships on Saturday, February 17th.

Teams from Pugwash, Truro, Guysborough and the host, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High will be competing for the Championship Banner. The winner and runner-up will qualify for the Provincial Tournament in March.

The Dr. John Hugh Gillis rink includes Wavey Middleton, Owen Cameron, Simon Middleton, Gracie Hawes and Simon Nicholson.