Hockey’s Kamdyn Switzer and Joseph Raaymakers named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Kamdyn Switzer is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Switzer, a third year BASCH student from Stittsville, Ontario, had six points in two games this week. In Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Moncton she had 3 goals and 2 assists, scoring the first three goals of the game for a hat trick, then assisting on the two others while earning player of the game honours. She followed up with an assist in Friday’s close 5-4 loss to Saint Mary’s.

X-Men Hockey goaltender Joseph Raaymakers is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Raaymakers, a second year Education student from Chatham, Ontario, backstopped the X-Men to a pair of wins this weekend to help them clinch third place in the AUS standings. On Friday night he had 31 saves in a 4-2 win at Saint Mary’s, then followed up with 24 saves Saturday night in a 4-0 shutout win over Acadia, garnering player of the game honours.