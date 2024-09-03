Homes to be Built on 7 Federal Properties in Nova Scotia, including New Glasgow

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s an exciting piece of the puzzle to help solve the housing crisis.

Fraser, who is also Canada’s Housing Minister says a new initiative to build new homes on federal lands is going to see over time 250,000 new homes constructed.

Fraser says the federal government will solicit applications and expressions of interest from builders across the country. Fraser says initially, 56 federal properties are being made available to builders, including seven in Nova Scotia. Fraser says it’s believed these parcels of land will be able to accommodate 25,000 homes at minimum.

One of the properties listed is in New Glasgow, 1.5 hectares owned by the National Defence Department bordered by Park, Summer and Jarvis Streets.