Housing Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser pleased with meeting with Atlantic Housing Ministers

Housing Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s encouraged by a meeting he had with his Atlantic Provinces counterparts.

Central MP Sean Fraser. (World Economic Forum photo)

Fraser met with the four provincial housing ministers in Halifax last week.  He says all ministers share the same goal of having houses built more quickly and agree on similar ideas on how that can happen.
Fraser says there’s also a commitment to align federal and provincial housing programs, alleviating the administrative burden on builders, including non-profit organizations.


