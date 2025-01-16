Imagination Library looking to help celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday

With Dolly Parton’s birthday coming up on Sunday, January 19, organizers behind the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Antigonish announced they reached a milestone of delivering 11,777 free books to 780 children in the community.

Kathleen Robertson, chair of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish, said they are hoping to help locals celebrate Parton’s birthday. People can visit the ABC For Kids Society Antigonish Imagination Library Facebook Page, print off a Coat of Many Colours coloring sheet and design their own coat. People can then post their creations in the comments section of the post.

Starting in 1988 in her home state of Tennessee, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a free book giving program, which sees kids get books for free until their fifth birthday. It came to Canada in 2006, and started in Antigonish in March of 2023, with the first books going out in April. The ABC for Kids Society was started by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish in order to help deliver the program.