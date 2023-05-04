Tim Horton's Antigonish
Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Government is Working to Assist Canadians seeking to leave the conflict in Sudan

Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says government is looking at whether

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser (Ken Kingston photo)

it can offer assistance to people displaced by the violence in Sudan, who may not be Canadian but are in need protection.

Fraser says the situation on the ground is extremely dangerous.

Fraser says it is also working to extract Canadians from Sudan who have approached the Canadian government for help.

 

Several thousand Canadians were in Sudan when the crisis began, and some have been given safe passage already.

 