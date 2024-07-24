Initial Work of First Phase of Upgrades at Arbour Drive Park In Antigonish Expected to be Completed this week with New Playground Equipment

Organizers are hoping initial work on the first phase of upgrades at the Arbour Drive Park in Antigonish will wrap up this week.

Tricia Cameron, parks and recreation manager with the Town of Antigonish, said new playground equipment arrived on Monday and they are hoping to have it set up by Friday.

Planning for the upgrades began in 2022, with recreation staff getting funding from the town and the provincial department of communities, culture, tourism and heritage. With the backlog of work caused by covid 19, the equipment didn’t arrive until this week.

Cameron said she understands the original playground equipment was installed sometime in the 80s and saw a lot of use since then.

The cost of the equipment, including installation, is approximately $100,000. Phase 2 of the project will involve a walking trail, picking up on existing paths, and include benches and perhaps some picnic tables. They are hoping to have that work done by the end of the year.

