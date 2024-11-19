Inverness County District RCMP Charge Two People in Connection with a Number of Thefts

Inverness County District RCMP has charged two people after a series of thefts, including the theft of a vehicle.

On November 12, officers responded to a report of a stolen truck from an address on Highway 4. Investigators also learned there had been a number of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the general area. Several hours after the truck was reported stolen, the owner located it abandoned. When the vehicle was recovered, multiple items associated to the reported thefts from vehicles were found inside the truck as well. The next day, based on information from the public, Inverness County District RCMP arrested two people for this string of thefts.

28-year-old Victor McNamara of Beaver Bank, has been charged with sixteen offences. 30-year-old Melanie Mahar of Lower Sackville, has been charged with ten offences. Both McNamara and Mahar had first court appearances on November 13. McNamara was remanded in custody pending future court appearances, and Mahar was released by the court on conditions pending her next court appearance.

Anyone with information about these thefts, including footage from dashcams or doorbell cameras, is encouraged to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.