Inverness MLA and Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says several measures in Federal Budget will Impact the Province

Inverness MLA and Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster commented on the recently released federal budget.

On Tuesday afternoon, federal finance minister Chrystia Freeland tabled the over 400 page budget, which includes over $52.9 billion in new spending over five years. When asked for a comment, MacMaster said the province is always interested in federal budgets because when that spending makes its way to Nova Scotia, it can create a big impact.

The deputy premier said the biggest thing his department saw in the budget is an increase for infrastructure spending, noting municipalities across the province will benefit. He also pointed to investments related to housing.

MacMaster said the province is interested in the details of some of the items mentioned in the budget, including a school lunch program. He said the provincial budget included plans to invest over $18 million in the first year for a school lunch program, adding the federal plan could help but they need more details to know how much help it will be.