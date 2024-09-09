James Fuller Seeks Re-Election in District 5 on St. Mary’s Council

James Fuller announced he is re-offering for municipal councillor of St. Mary’s for District 5.

First elected in 2020, Fuller is a volunteer Firefighter/Medical First Responder with the Goshen Fire Department and a St. Mary’s Food Bank volunteer driver. In addition, Fuller serves on the Executive Committee of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59, and as Regional Representative of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.

During his time on council, he helped set up the inaugural First Responder Day celebration held on May 1. Fuller is also active in encouraging housing solutions throughout St. Mary’s, most recently a proposed development on municipally owned land set to begin in 2025.

Fuller stated if he fortunate enough to maintain the trust of his community, he will be a strong voice to bring more resources and activities into the area, adding St. Mary’s has a lot to offer in the way of active tourism.