Jays Care Foundation Expands 50/50 program to Nova Scotia.

Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced the expansion of its MLB-leading 50/50 program to Nova Scotia.

With this expansion, fans who purchase a 50/50 ticket in Ontario or Nova Scotia, are eligible to win the same grand prize, as well as all early bird prizes available after the time of purchase. All proceeds from tickets sold in Ontario and Nova Scotia, will be directly invested into supporting kids in Jays Care programs across that respective province.

In 2023, more than 2,400 children and youth in Nova Scotia took part in Jays Care programming, through community programs and 16 participating schools. Through its Field Of Dreams program, Jays Care has also invested more than $685,000 to build and refurbish baseball diamonds in six communities across the province, including Antigonish.

Sales for the first 50/50 jackpot of the season are expected to open in late March, ahead of opening day on March 28.