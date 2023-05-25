John Stevens Returns to St. FX as an Assistant Coach, Assisting the Offensive Line

STFX X-Men Football head coach Gary Waterman announced John Stevens is returning to the coaching staff this fall, assisting with the offensive line.

Coach Stevens returns to the STFX University campus after a 20 year hiatus, entering into his 36th year of coaching with extensive experience in U SPORTS football. He has served as Head

Coach, Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator, Special Teams Coordinator, and Position Coach in three out of four conferences in U SPORTS football. During his previous tenure at STFX, Stevens lead the X-Men from an 0-8 program into the Vanier Cup championship game in 1996 in just five seasons. Accolades along the way include a 2006 induction into the STFX Sports Hall of Fame with the 1996 X-Men team who were AUS champions and Atlantic Bowl champions, along with receiving the 1997 Frank Tindall Trophy for U SPORTS Coach of the Year, and 1994 and 1997 AUS Coach of the Year recognitions.

After leaving STFX, Stevens joined the University of Calgary Dinos as full-time Assistant Coach for seven seasons. During that period, he initially served as Special Teams Coordinator, and then moved on to the Defensive Coordinators role. After moving on from the Dinos, Stevens joined the Calgary Colts for five seasons. Serving as their Defensive Coordinator for three seasons, he moved to the Head Coaching role for two seasons. While serving as Head Coach, Stevens led the Calgary Colts to their only undefeated season (8-0) in 2012 and was named PFC Coach of the Year.

Stevens will be moving back to N.S. from Calgary, Alberta.