The induction ceremony for the 2022 class of the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame is set to take place tomorrow and there is a local name on the roster.

New Glasgow’s Jon Sim is one of three athletes named to the hall last summer. A hockey player, Sim played 469 games in the NHL, scoring 75 goals and 139 points, and won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999. Sim also won a Calder cup in the AHL with the Philadelphia Phantoms in 2005.