Judicial Recount Confirms Re-Election of Antigonish County Council District One Incumbent Mary MacLellan

Nov 9, 2024 | Local News

A judicial recount has confirmed that Antigonish County District One incumbent Mary MacLellan has been re-elected.

A recount was ordered following a very close vote at the October 19th municipal election.  On election night, MacLellan garnered 301 votes, while challenger Jennifer MacEachern had 296.

Friday’s Provincial Court recount confirmed the same result; with MacLellan winning by five votes over MacEachern.  Two ballots were rejected.

With the recount completed, Antigonish County Councillors will be sworn in at a meeting on Tuesday.


