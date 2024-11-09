Judicial Recount Confirms Re-Election of Antigonish County Council District One Incumbent Mary MacLellan

A judicial recount has confirmed that Antigonish County District One incumbent Mary MacLellan has been re-elected.

A recount was ordered following a very close vote at the October 19th municipal election. On election night, MacLellan garnered 301 votes, while challenger Jennifer MacEachern had 296.

Friday’s Provincial Court recount confirmed the same result; with MacLellan winning by five votes over MacEachern. Two ballots were rejected.

With the recount completed, Antigonish County Councillors will be sworn in at a meeting on Tuesday.