GIRL – Jane Macdonald and Christopher Fraser, Melrose, Guysborough County
The Antigonish golf course will be closed until at least Noon Sunday. They'll be reassessing at 10:00am to see if they'll be able to open. There will be someone in the pro shop until 3pm today.
Unfortunately our golf tournament has to be postponed due to course conditions. The new tournament date will be August 5th. We are sorry for any inconveniences this may have caused. Please reach out to us to confirm your spot for August 5th!
Pictou County: Please be advised of some flooded areas / water coming across the road / Hwy 104 between Sutherlands River – Kenzieville / DM 179-195 / westbound / please drive with caution
Inverness looking to install a new multi-court facility6:39 am | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the County of Inverness is working on a new multi-court facility. A release from the municipality states the multi-use recreation facility will be built on municipally owned land in the community of Inverness, close to the existing ball field with the main entrance off MacLean Street. The idea is to build in […]
Central Nova MP announced child benefit increase6:37 am | Read Full Article
The Canada Child Benefit is increasing. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser called the program one of the government’s most successful policies since it was adopted in 2016. he said government shifted the focus of child care supports so they can put more money in the hands of people who need it most. Fraser said […]
Sports Roundup – July 236:20 am | Read Full Article
The B-C Lions relied heavily on their defence and kicker Sean Whyte’s four field goals to defeat the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9. The Lions, who improved to a C-F-L West-best 5-and-1 record, lost starting quarterback Vernon Adams Junior early in the first quarter to injury. Backup Q-B Dane Evans threw for one touchdown and went […]