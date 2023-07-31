GIRL – Cecilia and Vincent Campbell, Mabou
Lost: Wallet at Needs on Beech Hill Road or Outback Car Wash - if found call 902-863-9677
Learn about codes and help build a telegraph to send Morse code at the New Glasgow Library! This Saturday, July 29th, at 1 pm, for kids 10 +. Call 902-752-8233 to register.
Enfield-Hwy 102-Please be advised that on Hwy 102 between Exits 7 and 5 there will be a lane drop for the outside lane for shoulder repair.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Prepares for New Role as Federal...10:10 am | Read Full Article
Following last week’s federal cabinet shuffle, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is now the Minister responsible for Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities. Fraser said his new role is important, particularly given the challenges, most notably, around housing. He said the department will be working hard to get the projects ready to be announced out the door […]
Events Planned in Guysborough to Mark Emancipation Day8:48 am | Read Full Article
A full week of events surrounding Emancipation Day is set for Guysborough beginning today. All events are organized by the Upper Big Tracadie Seniors Action Centre. From 6-8pm this evening, there is a Fashion Show at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex gymnasium in Guysborough and people are encouraged to come out and show off their […]
Sports Roundup – July 306:23 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS On the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, Jarrett Butcher made an incredible pass on Darren Mackinnon and Troy Burke on lap 138, and held on for the final laps to take home his second win on the season at the BJ’s Truck Centres 150 at Oyster Bay, PEI. Russell Smith Jr was […]