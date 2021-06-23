GIRL – Holly Fougere and Greg Burns, Port Hawkesbury
It is a significant gift to @stfxuniversity. Mike Boyd, the chair of the school's Board of Governors and his wife Lisa are donating $1 million for an endowment to assist students in financial need. http://bit.ly/3vPU6V2
Antigonish Town Council has passed the municipal unit's budget. It includes a tax increase; the residential and commercial rates rise by one cent. http://bit.ly/3gRBqjI
New Glasgow Police and RCMP Reminding Motorists to Buckle Up11:32 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services are teaming up to remind motorists to buckle up. The campaign, called Operation Click It or Ticket, officially began on Tuesday. It will run all summer. During a four hour period Tuesday, Police issued 59 Summary Offence Tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act; 24 for […]
St. FX Board of Governors Chair Mike Boyd and Wife Lisa Dona...
St Francis Xavier University announced alumnus Mike Boyd, the Chair of the StFX Board of Governors, and his wife Lisa are contributing $1 million dollars to establish an endowment focused on providing assistance to students who have a financial need. Half of the endowment will support Indigenous students from Atlantic Canada and African Nova Scotian […]
NCAA Transfer Maggy Burbidge Commits to X-Women Hockey
Head coach Ben Berthiaume announced the signing of NCAA transfer forward Maggy Burbidge from the Robert Morris University Colonials in the College Hockey America (CHA) conference. A native of Falmouth, N.S., Burbidge played two seasons with the Pennsylvania-based team, earning CHA rookie all-star status last season, and CHA playoff Most Valuable Player honours this year. […]