GIRL – Tracy and Stephen Sampson, Grantville
Antigonish Visitor Information Centre opens at People’...4:05 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Visitor Information Centre, in partnership with the People’s Place Library, the Town of Antigonish, and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, opened a VIC at the Antigonish library on June 21. The VIC is staffed with a community travel counsellor during library hours until the end of August. Organizers hope to implement a […]
Bicycle Nova Scotia reaches out to New Glasgow area Resident...3:51 pm | Read Full Article
Bicycle Nova Scotia wants to hear resident of New Glasgow or surrounding areas, about priority cycling routes in Town. The Town of New Glasgow and Bicycle Nova Scotia are planning a network of safe, convenient cycling routes for people of all ages and people with disabilities. As part of Bicycle Nova Scotia’s Blue Route Hubs […]
Sports Roundup – June 27 *UPDATED 9:05 AM*6:05 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Congratulations to Mike Tate of Heatherton, who won gold in the men’s 5000m at the Canadian Olympic Track & Field trials in Montreal on Saturday night. Many local players were chosen in this weekend’s Q League Draft. From Antigonish: Tyler Peddle, Tully Grant, Leyton Stewart, Jack Milner, Kevin Walker, and Ray MacKinnon. From […]