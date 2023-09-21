Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says Affordability, Housing Prices and Climate change are among Concerns from Nova Scotia Voters

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill visited the local area recently to speak with residents

about the concerns ahead of the Nova Scotia Legislature opening this October.

Churchill was in Antigonish on Wednesday as part of a tour across the province. He said the focus of the visit was to meet with groups helping people dealing with affordability issues, such as the high price of food or housing.

When asked about what he has been hearing from residents, Churchill said the province has the highest inflation rate in Canada as well as the highest increase in rental costs.

Churchill also noted people are becoming increasingly concerned with the extreme weather events affecting the province. He said there is an alert system that is not getting to people quickly enough and there are significant cell coverage gaps in the province.

As for the focus of the Liberals when the legislature reopens, he said the will look at the issues that matter most to people, which right now includes the cost of living.