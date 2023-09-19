Lights to be Installed on New Glasgow’s Pioneer Trail

The Pioneer Trail in New Glasgow will be getting lights in the near future. Council approved a motion, as suggested by town staff, to put 152 thousand dollars toward installing lights between the Stewart Street and Chisholm Street access points of the trail.

Councillor Jocelyn Dorrington asked if it would be better to install lights beginning from East River Road, citing last week’s incident of arson on the Kinsmen Bridge. Staff noted that the motion was for providing the funds – where the lights are to be installed can be changed if neede