Local Athletes Recognized for National and Regional Honours by New Glasgow Town Council

Several local athletes were recognized by the town of New Glasgow for their achievements.

Mayor Nancy Dicks presented certificates to:

Sarah Fraser & Erin MacNeil, members of the Northern Subway Selects, who won both the provincial and Atlantic titles, and took part in the Esso Cup;

Olivia MacDougall, member of Nova Scotia’s Artistic Gymnastics team;

Logan Walsh, Silver Medalist in Boxing at the Canada Winter Games in PEI;

Kori Cheverie, Briden Cohen & Janice Rehill: Head Coach, Assistant Coach, and Team Manager respectively of Nova Scotia’s Women’s Hockey Team, Silver Medalists at the Canada Winter Games;

Jack Higdon, who skipped his teams to Championships in the U19 Mixed Curling Provincials and the High School Curling Provincials;

Bryce Chapman, member of Nova Scotia’s Judo team at the Canada Winter Games;

Benjamin Mirabelli, recipient of an MVP Offensive Player of the Year award from Football Nova Scotia; and Aliyah Fraser, winner of both the St. FX Student Athlete Community Service Award and the U Sports Sylvia Sweeney Award for outstanding student athlete.