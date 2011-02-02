Local Entertainers nominated for East Coast Music Awards

The nominations for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards are out and a number of locals made the list.

Jimmy Rankin is up for four awards, while Bingly and the Rogues, Dave Gunning, Morgan Toney, Paul Tynan, and Andre Pettipas and the Giants are also nominated.

The awards will be handed out during the five-day festival, running May 1-5 in Charlottetown.

A complete list of nominees can be found by following this link: https://www.ecma.com/news/the-east-pointers-lead-2024-east-coast-music-award-nominations/