Local groups receive recreation funding

The Province today announced a $14.5 million investment for community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations looking to develop and improve recreation infrastructure.

Local group receiving funding include the Arichat Community Development Association, which got $100,000 for an accessible playground, the Inverness Playground and Recreation Association, which got $200,000 for facility enhancements at Inverness Raceway, and the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre, which got $2 million for repurposing the arena to multi-purpose courts.