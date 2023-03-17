Local Schools Learning More About Agriculture in March

March is Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month and a local MLA visited some schools in the area

to get students interested.

The goal of Agriculture Literacy month is to connect students with agriculture professionals though the Agriculture in the Classroom program, which offers hands-on activities for students to learn about where food comes from, the importance of locally grown food, and careers in the industry.

Earlier this month, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture minister Greg Morrow visited St. Andrews Consolidated School, and St. Mary’s Academy to speak with students.

Overall, 78 volunteers, Dalhousie University staff and students, and other agriculture professionals visited or plan to visit 195 classrooms across the province to speak with students about agriculture.