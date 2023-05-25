Local Tourism Operators receive Federal Funding

Yesterday, ACOA minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced over $6.3 million in Tourism Relief

Fund (TRF) support to 53 tourism related projects businesses and organizations across Nova Scotia.

In Inverness, Whale Cove Summer Village Limited recevied $500,000, the Aberdeen Motel received $75,000, Les Cabaneaux Vacances JS du Banc recevied $60,000, and the Mabou River Inn got $100,000. The Archie and Isidore Hotel received $60,000, TNT Outdoor Adventures received $100,000, True North Destination got over $10,000, and the Nova Scotia Indigenous Tourism Enterprise Network received $160,000.

In Richmond County, The Groundswell Guest House received over $37,000 to upgrade tourist accommodations and property.