Local Tourism Operators receive Federal Funding

Yesterday, ACOA minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced over $6.3 million in Tourism Relief

Fund (TRF) support to 53 tourism related projects businesses and organizations across Nova Scotia.

 In Inverness, Whale Cove Summer Village Limited recevied  $500,000, the Aberdeen Motel received $75,000,  Les Cabaneaux Vacances JS du Banc recevied $60,000, and the Mabou River Inn got $100,000. The Archie and Isidore Hotel received $60,000, TNT Outdoor Adventures received $100,000, True North Destination got over $10,000, and the Nova Scotia Indigenous Tourism Enterprise Network received $160,000.

 In Richmond County, The Groundswell Guest House received over $37,000 to upgrade tourist accommodations and property.

 