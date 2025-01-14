Local U18 Players Compete in an Ottawa Tournament

Female hockey from Northeastern Nova Scotia was well represented in Ottawa over the weekend.

Antigonish goaltender Elsa Cameron stood tall in the net alongside former local players Avah Landry from Port Hawkesbury, Breagha MacLellan, Summer MacLean, Floragail MacNeil, and Danni Rae MacInnis all from Port Hood, at the Ottawa Lady Senators tournament held in Ottawa Jan 10th to 12th. These girls and their teammates from the U18AAA Cape Breton Lynx are all coming home with Silver Medals.

The Lynx finished round robin action top of their division and second overall, they went undefeated to the finals where they lost a tough battle 2-0 to the East Ottawa Cyclones.