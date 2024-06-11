Mae Batherson, Sister of Ottawa Senators Forward Drake Batherson Chosen in PWHL Draft

A player with connections to the local area was picked in Monday night’s Professional Women’s Hockey League draft. Mae Batherson, sister of Ottawa Senators forward and Antigonish Minor Hockey product Drake Batherson, was taken in the sixth round by league champion Minnesota.

Batherson, a defender, played university hockey with Syracuse and St. Lawrence Universities. Prior to university, she suited up for the Team Atlantic U18 team, the Kingston Junior Ice Wolves of Ontario’s Provincial Women’s Hockey League and prep school with Kings-Edgehill.