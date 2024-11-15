Make Your Move Antigonish Releases New Motivational Song, “Natural to Move”

Make Your Move Antigonish is sharing a new song, Natural to Move, as a means of inspiring people to engage in more physical activity.

Dana Mason, a public health promoter for the Eastern Zone with Nova Scotia Health and part of the MYMA leadership team, said when he joined the team, things were at the marketing stage. Mason, who is also a musician, thought it would be a good idea to have music or a jingle as part of the campaign.

The song features local voices from the Tracadie and Sunnyville United Baptist Choir, Paqtnkek First Nation and Pomquet. Mason explained he wanted the bridge of the song to represent the community and be inclusive as possible, adding he believe they achieved that goal. It was recorded in New Glasgow at Shoebox Studios, and features Brent Collins on guitar, Mark Cosh played bass and drums, and adding to voices wereTrevor Gould, and Mary Desmond.