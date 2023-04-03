BOY – Kristen Boudreau and Ryan Chisholm, Lower South River
Construction Contract Awarded for the Pictou Culture Hub11:56 am | Read Full Article
The Pictou Culture Hub Project partners announced the awarding of the construction contract for the hub facility to Iron Maple Constructors of Dartmouth. The project team stated they are looking forward to working with the team at Iron Maple. The Pictou Culture Hub is set to features a modern public library and an updated and […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Government will Give Mass C...11:50 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says despite some challenges in the process and difficult experiences by family members, there appears to be some serious recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission to make our communities safer. Fraser was on hand as the commission examining the 2020 mass shooting in the province tabled its seven volume […]
Sports Roundup – April 26:08 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Many local teams are involved in Atlantic Championships this weekend. At the U18 AAA Championship in Fredericton, the Pictou County Weeks Majors face the Moncton Flyers for the title. The Majors finished the round robin just one point behind Moncton. Puck drops at 1 pm. The undefeated Northern Subway Selects are going for […]