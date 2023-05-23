BOY – Tessa and Peter Laureijs, Fairmont
Summer Street Industries Receives Close to $3 Million from F...2:16 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow’s Summer Street Industries is receiving almost $3 million from the federal and provincial governments towards a new greenhouse expansion. The funding will be used to construct a three-bay, all season, fully accessible greenhouse at Summer Street Industries. It will provide hands-on gardening skills, on-site programing, and space for local businesses to lease and […]
Antigonish Food Bank Grows9:28 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Food Bank is expanding. The chair of the Food Bank, Gordon Brenton says it is adding a new section to the building. The addition is expected to be completed in a couple of months. Brenton says local businesses have been generous in assisting with the expansion. In it’s day to day […]
Sports Roundup – May 216:31 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games continue in the town and county. This morning, play concludes in mixed mini handball, women’s soccer & mixed Ultimate Frisbee at Dr. J.H. Gillis High School, men’s soccer & women’s volleyball at St. Andrews, and Men’s volleyball at Antigonish Education Centre. Closing ceremonies are set for the […]