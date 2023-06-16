BOY – Stacy Taylor and Johnny Gruber
Pictou County District RCMP is warning the public about an on-line classifieds scam requesting payment or down-payment before the goods or services are received throughout the Northeast-Nova region. On June 14, police were contacted and learned that a Pictou County woman is advertising items on on-line classified platforms that she either doesn’t own or has […]
The provincial government announced over $5.1 million in funding for public transportation initiatives. The funding will go towards 29 Nova Scotia municipalities and community organizations through three different funding streams. Local Community Transportation Assistance Program recipients include Antigonish Community Transit Society, $85,580; CHAD Transit, Pictou County, $171,569; La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Ltée, $45,582; […]
Several local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft on Thursday. The highest player taken was forward Jack Hayne of the Cape Breton West Islanders, chosen in the first round, fifth overall by the Amherst Ramblers. Also picked in the first round was forward Logan Roop of the Pictou County Weeks Majors, […]