Nova Scotia Nurses Union Presents Report On Health Care on H...1:48 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s nursing union presented a report and a number of recommendations regarding health care. Janet Hazelton, president of the NSNU, said the report identifies how nurses can help increase access to primary health care in the province. Some of the specific recommendations includes training for registered nurses to allow them to prescribe medications and order […]
Jocelyn Dorrington becomes the first female African Nova Sco...1:35 pm | Read Full Article
The area’s newest town councillor has a history of political firsts in her family and she is keeping that tradition alive. Jocelyn Dorrington received 226 votes in the weekend’s by-election to become the new Ward One councillor for New Glasgow. Her father, Francis, served as the Ward One councillor for more than 20 years after […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Participate in a pair o...10:10 am | Read Full Article
PHAST age group swimmers were deployed across the province the weekend of May 4th and 5th with 3 AAA swimmers recording impressive finishes at Dalplex, while 11 AA swimmers were making waves at the Acadia pool in Wolfville. AA action in Wolfville saw Hannah Austen placed 6th in the 50m Freestyle, 4th in the 200m […]