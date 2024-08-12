Men’s Peer Support Group Coming to Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties

A new men’s peer support group is coming to Cape Breton this fall.

Blaine Cathcart, men’s support worker for Leeside Society in Port Hawkesbury, said the first meeting of the group, which will focus on building emotional resilience and intelligence, personal integrity, and self esteem, is set for Wednesday, September 11. The program will run for six weeks.

Cathcart, who was hired in April, said the space was created for any guy who is serious about personal growth, social connections, and getting involved in the community again.

Cathcart said interested parties can visit the Leeside Society’s Men’s Support Worker Facebook page or email menssupport@leesidesociety.ca, or call 902-565-3523. He also said they are hoping to visit other rural communities in Cape Breton, including St. Peter’s, Inverness, and Baddeck.