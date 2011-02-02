Mini-Stock Returns to Riverside International Speedway

Riverside International Speedway announced the return of Mini Stock (4-cylinder) racing this year as part of the Summer Sizzler event on August 17. The division will be sanctioned by the Maritime All Stars Series.

The Summer Sizzler will also see the Auto World MASS Sportsman in a unique doubleheader, double points format with Twin 55-lap features – sure to be pivotal in the season-long championship chase as they’ll be points races seven and eight out of nine.

The Hot Rod Classics vintage race car series are also announced a return to Riverside this summer as part of its season. The series will be a part of NASCAR Canada Day Weekend at Riverside, where they’ll run a double feature for the first time on June 30.