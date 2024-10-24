MLA Allan MacMaster to seek the Conservative nomination for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish riding

Current Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said he will seek the Conservative nomination in the new federal riding of Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish in the next federal election.

MacMaster, who served as the MLA for Inverness since 2009, stated in a letter he will resign from the provincial cabinet and will remain as MLA for Inverness but will resign his seat should he win the nomination. MacMaster also stated he will help elect a PC candidate in Inverness to be part of Premier Tim Houston’s team whenever the next provincial election may be.

MacMaster called it an honour and a privilege to represent the people of Inverness for the past 15 years, adding he is grateful for the support of residents in four provincial elections.

When asked why he made the decision to seek the nomination, MacMaster said he is excited about the riding, which will include Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria Counties , and parts of Guysborough county. He said he feels the areas have a lot of shared interests.

There is no date set yet for the nomination meeting. Ray Mattie and Adam Delorey have also announced they are seeking the nomination for the riding.