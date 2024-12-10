Parking Meter Revenue in Downtown New Glasgow During December to go to Pictou County Food Bank East

Feeding the parking meter by Christmas shoppers in downtown New Glasgow will see their money go a good cause.

The town has announced that all revenue collected from its downtown parking meters will be donated to the Pictou County Food Bank East. Regular parking rates and restrictions will remain in place.

The Town of Antigonish is taking a similar measure. In the past it donated money collected at its meters in December to the Antigonish Fuel Fund and the Antigonish Community Food Bank during December . However, like last year, Antigonish is donating $3,000 each to the Fuel Fund and the Food Bank up front through its Delightful December initiative. If the money collected at its parking meters exceeds $6,000 in December, the remainder will be issued to the two groups.