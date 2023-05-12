More Soccer Officials will be Available in the Antigonish Area Locally This Season

Geoff Spencer, referee assignor for Antigonish and area, said there will be more soccer officials available locally this summer.

A few weeks ago, 13 people between the ages of 14 and 40 took part in a local entry level soccer course through the Nova Scotia Referee Development committee. Spencer said those 13 individuals will have the opportunity to work games in Antigonish, Guysborough, and Pictou County over the course of the summer.

Spencer said they were also able to retain all but one of their referees from last summer, noting that’s good on two fronts.

Last year, said Spencer, said they managed to fulfill all of the local games for the Highland Soccer League and Nova Scotia Soccer League with the occasional support from individuals in Pictou County. This year, Spencer said he feels local officials will be able to fulfill local needs and probably support surrounding areas in terms of some of their needs