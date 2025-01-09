Municipalities including Town of Antigonish Helping the Canadian Red Cross in Recruiting Volunteers

The Canadian Red Cross is looking for more volunteers and some municipalities are helping to spread the word.

Gwen Jarabek, Red Cross provincial manager on the emergency management team, said over the years they noticed their volunteer population is declining. Typically, the Red Cross recruits and advertises for volunteers on its Web site but recently, the Town of Antigonish had a post on Facebook about the Red Cross looking for volunteers for the Red Cross Emergency management team.

Jarabek explained the Red Cross wanted to get its advertising efforts into communities more so people can understand and see the different opportunities available for volunteers. While they work with larger scale events, like floods and Fiona, they also respond to things like house fires and helping the victims get back on their feet.

It’s not just the Emergency management teams that needs help, said Jarabek. The Red Cross also has a need for volunteers for its health equipment loan program, and a Friendly Calls Program, which connects adults and Red Cross volunteers who can connect with people and regularly check in. She said they would like to see more volunteers in all local areas.

Potential volunteers can visit redcross.ca/volunteer. There is an application process which will require security screening.