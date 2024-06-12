Municipality of Antigonish County Begins Search for new CAO

With the current CAO for the County of Antigonish set to leave next month, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they will begin the hiring process right away.

When asked if it would be difficult to fill the position with the Town of Antigonish also seeking a CAO, McCarron said you never know. He said the county is a great spot, adding they wished Glenn Horne and his family the best as they head to the Town of Wolfville, Horne will become that town’s CAO.

Horne began working as the CAO for Antigonish County in July of 2013, and his last day will be July 12.