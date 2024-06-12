Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Municipality of Antigonish County Begins Search for new CAO

Jun 12, 2024 | Local News

With the current CAO for the County of Antigonish set to leave next month, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they will begin the hiring process right away.

 

When asked if it would be difficult to fill the position with the Town of Antigonish also seeking a CAO, McCarron said you never know. He said the county is a great spot, adding they wished Glenn Horne and his family the best as they head to the Town of Wolfville,  Horne will become that town’s CAO.

Amtigonish County Warden Owen McCarron (Antigonish County Muncipality photo)

Horne began working as the CAO for Antigonish County in July of 2013, and his last day will be July 12.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year