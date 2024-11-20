Municipality of Inverness County Launches Excellence in Healthcare Awards

The Municipality of Inverness County yesterday announced the launch of the inaugural Inverness County Excellence in Healthcare Awards, an initiative recognizing and celebrating outstanding contributions to healthcare in Inverness County.

There are seven individual awards and one team award. Nominees can be anyone involved in the healthcare sector in the Municipality of Inverness County in some capacity, which includes, but is not limited to, doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, long-term and palliative care staff, and any other allied healthcare professionals.

Nominations are now open and can be submitted through the municipal website. Hard copies of nomination forms are also available at the municipal building, Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, and all ECRL sites in the municipality.

Winners will be announced at a special award ceremony to be held in Spring 2025, and the final deadline to receive nominations is Friday December 20th, 2024 at 5 pm. Any nominations after that date will be placed on a list for recognition in 2025.

The eligibility of all nominations is at the sole discretion of the awards committee, which consists of municipal staff and retired healthcare and local professionals