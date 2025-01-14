Naomi Society Hosting Coldest Night of the Year Fund-Raiser With Two Walking Options

The Naomi Society is hosting the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event on February 22.

The event will kick off a capitol campaign to raise funds for a new facility for women and children fleeing violence. The facility will include eight to 10 second stage housing units.

Patrick McKenna, second stage housing coordinator with the Naomi Society, said he took part in a CNOY event when he lived out west, calling it an amazing fundraiser. He felt the event would connect directly to the mission of the Naomi Society.

McKenna said they are hoping to have 40 team captains register, with the goal of raising $20,000 though he feels they can raise more.

The event runs from 4-7 p.m. and there are a pair of walking options, one for 2 kilometres, and one for five kilometres. There is no registration fees, with minimum fundraising goals of $150 for adults and $75 for youth. Participants raising over $150 will receive a 2025 CNOY toque.

McKenna is urging people to sign up in advance of the event. People can register on the CNOY website, or people can call McKenna at 902-318-2745 or email ssh@naomisociety.ca