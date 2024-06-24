New Community Centre Opens at the Expanded Ecole acadienne de Pomquet

A new community centre for Pomquet, Antigonish County was officially opened Thursday afternoon. The community centre is attached to Ecole acadienne de Pomquet.

Antigonish County Councillor Remi Deveau, who represents the area, says initial planning for the community centre was to build a stand-alone facility. Area residents had also raised about $800,000 for the centre.

Deveau says with many of the nearly 400 students coming from outside Pomquet, the community centre will be the Acadian hub for many cultural events in Antigonish Town and County.