New Festival Antigonish and Theatre Antigonish Managing Director Patrick McKenna calls new appointment a Dream Come True

Festival Antigonish and Theatre Antigonish have a new Managing Director; local musician and

business leader Patrick McKenna. McKenna began his new role on March first.

McKenna was born and raised in Antigonish, and recently returned home from British Columbia where he spent seven years as Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity. He has a combined 25 years in the business and non-profit sectors and 15 years in community theatre production and performance. He was co-founder of Three Legged Dog Productions in British Columbia’s Comox Valley, a long-standing member with the Vancouver Island MusicFest Society and Board Chair of Rainbow Youth Theatre.

McKenna calls his new appointment a dream come true, having watched productions at the Bauer Theatre growing up.

He says what happens at the Bauer Theatre, with a mixture of professional and amateur productions is unique in the country.

McKenna also paid tribute to St. FX University, who he says is extremely supportive, and have a deep understanding of what they do.