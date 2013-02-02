New Glasgow Continues to Dig Out from the Storm

A release from the Town of New Glasgow states public works crews in the municipality are working around the clock to clean up the snow. As of today, all main streets in the Town have been plowed with widening still happening on both main streets and side streets.

Sidewalk clearing is underway with main streets and school areas being prioritized. The town is focussing on sidewalk opening to allow for pedestrian access and the opening of schools. Snow removal in certain areas may take longer than usual due to high volume of snow accumulation.

Crews carried out overnight snow removal in the Downtown last night and will do so again tonight. Several streets in the Downtown area will be closed to the public during the snow removal process. The details of the street closures can be found on www.newglasgow.ca and the Town’s social media.

A parking ban is still in effect and the residents must keep streets clear to aid the snow removal process.

The town wants to reiterate that this was an extreme weather event that brought record-breaking snowfall. Residents with resources are encouraged to support neighbours and other community members in need.

For the Municipality of Pictou County, REMO Pictou County has set up a hotline for people to call if they are experiencing a storm-related issue and need assistance as a result of the weekend snowstorm. This number is 902-485-3445.

A post from Nova Scoita Public Works states equipment from PEI, New Brunswick, and other parts of Nova Scotia is helping clear local roads in Pictou, Antigonish, Colchester, and Cumberland counties, with expectation of having all roads open in the next day or so.