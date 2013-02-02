New Glasgow Police and Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers seek Public’s Help in Solving a January theft from a Tire Store

New Glasgow Regional Police and Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying thieves who broke into a tire store.
Police say on Tuesday, January 16th they received a report of the break-in at Andy’s Tire Shop at 141 Westville Road.
Police say sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, January 13th and just after midnight on Sunday, January 14th, someone broke into a secure storage container with bolt cutters and stole four sets of tires plus one half set. The total value of the theft is estimated at more than $10,000.
Police are also looking for information on the vehicle that may have been used in the thefts.
Tires stolen in the break-in include:
- BFGOODRICH All-Terrain T/A KO2 121/118R (RWL) LT275/70R17/E
- BFGOODRICH All-Terrain T/A KO2 119/116S (RWL) LT275/70R16/D
- BFGOODRICH Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 124Q (RBL) 37×12.50R17/D
- MICHELIN Defender LTX M/S 125/122R (BSW) LT285/65R18/E
- BFGOODRICH All-Terrain T/A KO2 124/121R (RWL) LT275/70R16/D
If you have any information on the thefts, contact New Glasgow Regional police at 902-752-1941, If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text TIP202 and your message to CRIMES or online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.